News Editors Choice

LISTEN | ‘The intensity of load-shedding is decreasing’ — Ramokgopa

By TIMESLIVE - 09 April 2024
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the intensity of load-shedding is dropping. He briefed media on Tuesday to provide an update on implementation of the energy saving system. 

Stage 1 and 2 load-shedding accounted for half the power cuts South Africans experienced so far this year. Ramokgopa has attributed the reduction in load-shedding to Eskom’s “ramped-up planned maintenance and good management”.

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany