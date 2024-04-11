Fleurs was asked about the speed of the arrests, especially when compared with the murder case of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, which is on trial now after the crime occurred in 2014. He was asked if he has faith the police will bring an adequate resolution to the case.
“I’m sorry Senzo’s killers have not been brought to book yet, and many others who need to find closure too. I really can’t say why it happened so quickly [in this case]. All I can say is there were many religious organisations and many people praying all over the world.
“We believe their prayers played a big role.”
Luke Fleurs, 24, joined Chiefs in September last year having been released from his contract at SuperSport United in October.
He played for the South Africa U-23 Olympic team at the Covid-19-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
Luke Fleurs’ dad wants to see son's alleged killers ‘face to face’ in court
Luke Fleurs’ father Theo says he wants to be in court on Friday to see the alleged hijackers and killers of his son “face to face”.
Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of the Kaizer Chiefs defender and South Africa under-23 international in Johannesburg on April 3. They are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Speaking after a memorial for his son at FNB Stadium on Thursday, Theo Fleurs said the reaction from the public in South Africa and messages from around the world had helped lift the family.
“We want to thank everybody for the prayers and also to SAPS for moving swiftly in getting the [alleged] perpetrators,” he said.
Theo Fleurs wants to see the men who have been arrested for his son's murder 'face to face' in court on Friday. He was speaking at Thursday's memorial for Luke Fleurs at FNB Stadium.
“I can’t wait to go and see them tomorrow. I definitely want to see who the people are who were involved in taking my son away from us all. And not just for us as the Fleurs family but for the whole of South Africa and people abroad.”
Theo Fleurs was asked why he wanted to see the alleged perpetrators.
“I don’t know what this will do for me. For instance, I was happy when I heard [the police] had found the car. I felt like, ‘It’s getting closer, they’re not going to get away’.
“But then the morning they called and said they’d found the perpetrators I wasn’t happy — I was so sad that I couldn’t help myself.
“So I don’t know how it’s going to be. But I would just like to have a look and see them face to face, the people who did that to us.”
