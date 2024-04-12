Chance to drive away in a new car

Megaw encouraged readers to enter the competition multiple times to better their chances of winning and thanked Ronnies Motors for remaining a partner for years.
In just more than seven weeks, a lucky Dispatch reader will own a new Suzuki S-Presso Mini-SUV, as the coveted Daily Dispatch Win-A-Car competition returns for another year.
In partnership with East London’s Ronnies Motors, the Dispatch will choose one winner from entries submitted between April 8 and 5pm on May 31 when the competition closes.
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said the competition had positively impacted the lives of winners in previous years.
“Each year our win-a-car competition is a wonderful opportunity for the Daily Dispatch to give something back to our loyal readers.
“Over the years that we have run this competition, we have had readers whose lives have been changed for the better by being the winner of a brand-new car.
“The draw is such an exciting time for us, as when we call the winner we know they will be overjoyed and their lives enriched,” Megaw said.
Megaw encouraged readers to enter the competition multiple times to better their chances of winning and thanked Ronnies Motors for remaining a partner for years.
“Thanks to Ronnies Motors who have partnered with us through the years to make this competition possible.
“To enter the competition, simply fill in and cut out the entry form on page 2 of the Daily Dispatch and make sure you return the entry form to us via one of the entry boxes we have placed at retailers or to our offices in Beacon Bay.
“The more times you enter, the better your chance of winning. You never know, it could be you driving off in a brand-new car in a few weeks’ time,” he said.
Ronnies Motors dealer principal Dean Findlay said the competition was an important partnership for Ronnies.
He said witnessing the excitement on winners’ faces was always special.
“Very interestingly, the last three to four winners have been people who were in need of a vehicle and [some of them] didn’t even own a car until they won.
“For us, the most important part of the competition is the excitement.
“It is a privilege to be part of a partnership that assists somebody change their life,” he said.
Findlay said the Suzuki brand was one of the fastest-selling vehicle brands in SA and had the biggest sales volume at Ronnies.
The new Suzuki S-Presso is valued at R180,000.
“It’s an affordable brand for our people.
“The S-Presso in SA is the best value for money in the entry-level segment of the market. It is the best-selling car in its class.
“It’s designed around India and is suitable for those conditions, which makes it perfect for SA because our conditions are also harsh.
“One would be able to drive on gravel roads and operate successfully in SA,” Findlay said.
To compete for a chance to become that lucky reader, simply cut out your entry form on page 2 of the Dispatch from April 8 to May 31 and fill in the form.
Drop the completed forms at any of the following locations:
Daily Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay;
Spargs Superspar;
Vincent Superspar;
Amalinda SuperSpar;
Berea Superspar;
Gonubie SuperSpar;
OK Foods Cambridge;
SUPERSPAR Nahoon;
Pick n Pay Greenfields Family Store;
Spar Crossways;
OK Foods Kidd’s Beach;
Southernwood Superspar;
OK Grocer Bonza Bay;
Cambridge Spar;
Highway Superspar;
Buffalo Flats Spar;
Mdantsane Superspar;
Berea Gardens;
KWIKSPAR Dhaysons;
Super Spar Nick’s Foods;
Pick n Pay King William’s Town (EF16);
Checkers King William’s Town (2507);
OK Express Bisho;
Protea SuperSpar;
Queenstown Superspar;
The Rep Office in Komani;
Mthatha Pick n Pay EF06;
Superspar Savoy;
Northcrest Superspar;
Spargs Madeira SuperSpar.
The draw will be held at the Daily Dispatch office in June.
