Israel is still imposing “unlawful” restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, the UN rights office said on Tuesday.
“Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at a press briefing in Geneva.
Reuters
Israel still imposing ‘unlawful’ restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says
Image: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
