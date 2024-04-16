News

Israel still imposing ‘unlawful’ restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says

By Emma Farge - 17 April 2024
People walk past a banner with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 16 2024.
People walk past a banner with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 16 2024.
Image: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY

Israel is still imposing “unlawful” restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, the UN rights office said on Tuesday.

“Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at a press briefing in Geneva.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike