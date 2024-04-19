New campaign against substance abuse by young people launched
In the wake of disasters such as the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, where 21 young people died after drinking alcohol at a “pens down” party in June 2022, Bumb’INGOMSO has stepped in to address the issue of substance abuse among the youth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.