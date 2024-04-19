Rural Development Agency accused of cadre deployment
Barely a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe serious maladministration allegations in the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency, including a R19.2bn tilapia fish farming project on the Wild Coast, the agency is now being hauled to court in a dispute over the placement of its staff into a new organigram...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.