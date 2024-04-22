19-year-old Likhona Mgali’s star is rising
‘The Queenstown Kings’ actor lands modelling gigs and is set to grace screens again in new roles
After his standout performance in Netflix’s The Queenstown Kings, 19-year-old East London-born actor Likhona Mgali is on the rise, with his versatile acting skills captivating audiences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.