From Fort Hare security guard to proud graduate

Mpumelelo Pinini realises his dream after working for university for more than a decade

By ANELISA GUSHA - 26 April 2024

Amid the sea of caps and gowns at the University of Fort Hare’s graduation ceremony was 54-year-old security guard Mpumelelo Pinini, who had been safeguarding the institution for more than a decade. ..

