An Evergreen business that harvests magic of indoor plants
Mandy Laaks has not looked back since buying thriving indoor gardens company in 2021
Evergreen Indoor Gardens is a locally owned and operated business, which has been serving East London and surrounding areas since its establishment in 2000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.