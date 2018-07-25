DA walk out in debate over boxing funding

Upset DA councillors have marched out of a Buffalo City Metro council meeting amid a hot debate concerning over a R3.4-million funding to Xaba Boxing Promotions.

Currently the council is on lunch however the DA caucus through leader Terence Fritz recorded their disagreement concerning the funding.

The funding has not been granted yet however ANC councillors have supported the move to grant Xaba Promotions owner Ayanda Matiti R3.4-million.

This is despite Matiti requesting R10-million.The funding is for the upcoming ‘5th Annual celebrations of Madiba as a boxer’.

The event is set to take place on July 27. However ANC councillors have requested that the funding should be granted pending a legal scrutiny from the metro’s legal services.