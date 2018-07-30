Velwano houses: call to claimants

NU1 RDP beneficiaries have 30 days, from last Monday, to respond

Buffalo City Metro has called on 101 of its RDP beneficiaries to come forward to claim their spot in the multimillion-rand Velwano housing project. City manager Andile Sihlahla advertised the list of 101 names last week, urging the beneficiaries or their relatives “to present themselves to our human settlement department at [our] Mdantsane office with regards to housing subsidy applications”.

