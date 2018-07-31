Outcry over R2m Cup allocation
A R2m funding allocation towards the 2018 Buffalo City Metro Mayor’s Cup has once again caused a stir in council after its funding had to be approved at the last minute by mayor Xola Pakati.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.