LETTERS | By remembering Hani’s dedication to the struggle, we honour his memory

April 10 marked the 31st anniversary of the assassination of Chris Hani, a prominent South African anti-apartheid activist and leader of the SACP.
Hani’s murder sent shock waves through the nation and threatened to undermine the fragile democracy that had just begun to take shape in SA.
As we reflect on the past three decades of democracy in this diverse and vibrant nation, it is crucial to remember the legacy of Hani and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped the country’s journey towards reconciliation and progress.
Hani was more than just a political figure. He was a symbol of hope and resilience for millions of South Africans who had suffered under the oppressive apartheid regime.
As the head of Umkhonto we Sizwe, Hani played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid, advocating for justice, equality, and freedom for all South Africans.
SA’s path to democracy has been marked by both progress and setbacks.
The historic election of Nelson Mandela as the country’s first black president in 1994 signalled a new era of inclusivity and reconciliation.
However, the years that followed were marred by political turmoil, social unrest, and economic challenges, reflecting the complexities of building a united and prosperous nation from a legacy of division and inequality.
Despite the significant strides made since the end of apartheid, SA continues to grapple with deep-rooted socioeconomic disparities.
The promise of economic empowerment and social justice remains elusive for many citizens.
As we commemorate the life and legacy of Hani, it is essential to recommit ourselves to the values of equality, justice, and unity that he championed.
By remembering Hani’s dedication to the struggle for freedom, we honour not only his memory but also the countless individuals who sacrificed and fought for a better future for all South Africans.
As SA navigates the complexities of its democracy, it is crucial to learn from the lessons of the past and envision a future built on principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights.
By upholding the spirit of resilience and solidarity that defined the anti-apartheid movement, SA can continue to forge a path towards a more just and equitable society where all citizens are empowered to realise their full potential.
Hani’s legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who continue to strive for a better SA, united in our shared commitment to a brighter and more equitable future.
— Loyiso Gangatha Ngceshu, KZN YCLSA media and liaison officer
LETTERS | By remembering Hani's dedication to the struggle, we honour his memory
