WATCH | ‘Tighten your seat belts’: Malema warns SA to prepare for a DD Mabuza presidency

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans should prepare for a David Mabuza presidency.
Malema briefed the media on Monday after the party's 17th central command team meeting.
“There is nothing wrong with DD [Mabuza], and as a result just be ready, tighten your seat belts, we are likely to eat beetroot [on] Christmas Day with DD as the president. As you’re having your several colours, DD will be delivering a Christmas message,” he said.
If the ANC voted against the independent panel which found prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning the robbery at his game farm, he said the EFF would take the matter to court.
Malema said ANC members who had spoken out about Phala Phala should be brave enough to vote in favour of Ramaphosa's impeachment in an open ballot process.
The National Assembly is set to debate the report of the panel led by chief justice Sandile Ngcobo on Tuesday.
