Eastern Cape pupils excel at top KZN school
Two 2023 top achievers at the prestigious independent KwaZulu-Natal school Kearsney College are from the Eastern Cape.
For the 11th consecutive year, Kearsney achieved a 100% pass rate, with 99.2% of the boys getting a university exemption pass.
Nthato Sifumba achieved eight distinctions and Anesu Chimusoro seven, putting him in the top 1% in physical sciences.
Nthato, from Qumbu, plans to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.
East London’s Anesu, who was Kearsney's dux last year, plans to study medicine at UCT.
Headmaster Patrick Lees said he was delighted with the overall results, which were testament to the incredible work the boys and their teachers had put in, with support from parents. He said Kearsney’s academic support programme had paid dividends, with most pupils achieving excellent results.
