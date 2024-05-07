RDP houses remain a dream — 12 years on
Soweto residents ’ hopes of temporary houses dashed after KSD fails to deliver
It might not have been under ideal conditions, but Ntombizine Mtengwane was happy when she and her family were moved to temporary houses by authorities after a violent altercation between Mthatha’s Tipini residents and the Waterfall township community in 2012...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.