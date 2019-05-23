'Horrible smell' and 'itchy product' greets PSL side in Thohoyandou dressing room

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has explained why his team changed in the team bus instead of the dressing room ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Thohoyandou Stadium.

The Team of Choice boosted their chances of remaining in the topflight with a 2-0 win over the Limpopo side‚ to move to six points and top of the log.

Royal Eagles are second with three points‚ while Tshakhuma are bottom after losing their two matches so far.

While Maritzburg got the job done in the field of play‚ it turns out they allegedly had to contend with off the field issues prior to the match.