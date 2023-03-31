“I have always wanted to represent my country and I still want to do that,” he said this week as Chiefs prepared to take on Stellenbosch in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“It has always been my ambition to help the country qualify for major tournaments. That is still in me, but now I am fully focused on Kaizer Chiefs and the game at the weekend against Stellenbosch.”
Dolly congratulated Bafana for qualifying for Afcon.
“We are happy that the boys have qualified and we are going to Afcon, but we don’t know what is going to happen next when it comes to selection. Whoever makes it to the tournament, they have to make sure we go there and make the country proud.
Chiefs star Dolly hasn’t given up hope of returning to Bafana Bafana
Sports reporter
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly has not given up hope of returning to Bafana Bafana.
Dolly, who has blown hot and cold this season for inconsistent Amakhosi, missed out on selection for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia.
Bafana were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Liberia at Orlando Stadium last week but pulled off a 2-1 win in Monrovia on Tuesday to secure safe passage to the tournament in the Ivory Coast in January.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has indicated he has an idea of which players he will be taking to the tournament but the door is not closed on anyone and there is still time for Dolly to push for selection.
“For me, I am at the stage in my life and career where if I make the team I will go and give my best for the country, but if I don’t make the team it will give me time to spend with my family.
“I want to give my best to Kaizer Chiefs but if I go to Bafana I'll definitely do my best.”
Dolly added that the international break was good for the players who were not involved with their national teams because they had time to rest and reflect on their performances.
“It’s been a busy few weeks with the games coming thick and fast, but we got a few days to rest, spend time with our families and reflect because of the international break.
“We started focusing and preparing for the game against Stellenbosch and we know they are a good team. But it was a bit difficult to prepare for them because we missed a few players who were with their national teams.
“We have to do what we have to do, focus on our streghths and things we are good at. We know Stellenbosch is a difficult team to play against but we need to stick to what we are good at.
“We recently had a few good games and we are on a good run, we need to keep this momentum going.”
