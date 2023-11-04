×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nienaber and Jones’s departures chance for fresh ideas for Boks — Ndungane

Good to get new input while sticking with what works, says former World Cup winner

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 04 November 2023

Former Springbok and 2007 World Cup winner Akona Ndungane says the departures of head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant Felix Jones won’t put the Boks a step back but will instead provide a chance for fresh ideas. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks