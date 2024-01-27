The right-hander, who shared 36 with Livingstone, would eventually perish for 26 against the returning Baartman as MICT found themselves on 79/3 at the halfway stage, still needing 97 runs for victory.
Sunrisers clinch nail-biter against MICT
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Sportzpics/SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape seamer Dan Worrall held his nerve in the final over to help his team overcome MI Cape Town by four runs in their Betway SA20 clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Worrall, needing to defend 18 runs, took a wicket off the first ball of the over, removing Delano Potgieter for four runs, before conceding 10 runs in the two balls that followed.
But he then engineered the run-out of Kieron Pollard and went on to concede just 13 runs which was enough to see his side over the line as MI Cape Town finished on 171 for seven in reply to the home team's 175 for six.
Two wickets by Ottniel Baartman, along with one each by Worrall, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, and Aiden Markram were enough to seal the deal for SEC.
MICT skipper Pollard and Sam Curran each scored 30 runs in top scoring for their team.
The visitors lost Rassie van der Dussen early for two, run out by Abell before Liam Livingstone and Ryan Rickelton anchored the innings with a brief 33 from 21 balls,
Rickelton fell when he was caught by Dawson off Jansen for 27 before Livingstone and Sam Curran took their side past the 50-run mark.
Image: Richard Huggard/Sportzpics/SA20
The right-hander, who shared 36 with Livingstone, would eventually perish for 26 against the returning Baartman as MICT found themselves on 79/3 at the halfway stage, still needing 97 runs for victory.
Curran hit three fours and a six, making his way to 30 from 21 before Dawson had him caught by wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs.
Dewald Brevis, who came in at number six, joined skipper Pollard in the middle and took their team past 100 in the 14th over.
The duo would add 42 runs before Brevis was Baartman’s second victim, caught behind by Stubbs for 26 runs including three sixes.
Needing 26 from the final 12 deliveries, Baartman conceded just eight runs in the penultimate over and should have had a third wicket when a catch was dropped in the deep off his bowling. He finished with 2/24 from four overs.
Earlier, half-centuries by Sunrisers’ batters Abell and skipper Markram helped the hosts post their competitive total.
In front of a legion of vocal Orange Army supporters, Abell hit 60 from 44 balls, while Markram clubbed 54 from 32, hitting two boundaries and two sixes along the way.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Sunrisers lost Jordan Hermann for two runs, bowled by speedster Kagiso Rabada before Dawid Malan and Abell combined to share a solid 54-run second-wicket partnership.
Malan faced 22 balls for his 18 and hit two boundaries before MICT legspinner Thomas Kaber got rid of him, caught by Delano Potgieter with SEC on 65 for two after 8.5 overs.
Abell hit eight boundaries and a six on his way to 60 from 44 balls while sharing a stand of 65 off 35 with skipper Markram.
Abell tried to deposit Pollard over the boundary but succeeded only in picking out Brevis in the deep, to have the home side on 127 for three.
Markram and Stubbs combined for a brisk 42 from 25 balls before the pair fell in consecutive overs having guided their side past 150.
The captain perished in the 19th over, caught by Pollard off Rabada before Stubbs (23) and Marco Jansen (1) fell in the final over bowled by Nuwan Thushana.
Rabada and Thushana recorded figures of 2/26 and 2/32 from a combined seven overs.
