Warriors open T20 Challenge account with bonus-point win
Four crucial wickets by seamer Marco Jansen ripped the AET Tuskers batting order to shreds as the Dafabet Warriors claimed a 37-run win in their CSA T20 Challenge match in Gqeberha on Friday evening. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.