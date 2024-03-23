Sport

Bobbies on verge of EC Super 14 history

Unbeaten Police take on Kruisfontein United in final on home turf

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 23 March 2024

A young, confident East London Police side go into the Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby final against Kruisfontein United on Saturday with a three-pronged mission — defend their title, become the first Border club to do a double and continue with their unbeaten run...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing