Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen praised his team's fight and work rate after they recorded a stunning 38-14 United Rugby Championship (URC) away win over Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.
The Lions delivered arguably one of their finest away wins in their history and they did so with just 14 players after tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye was red-carded in the 16th minute, seemingly condemning the visitors to defeat. Lock Darrien Landsberg's departure in the 10th minute came as an earlier setback but the Lions showed remarkable resolve to beat the team that started the weekend in seventh place on the points table.
The Lions ran in six tries through No.8 Francke Horn who touched down twice, loose forward JC Pretorius, centre Erich Cronje, wing Edwill van der Merwe and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg. Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse added four conversions.
Van Rooyen was delighted with his team's graft and resolve.
Van Rooyen enthused by effort as Lions produce one of their finest away wins
Image: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images
Highlights of Connacht vs Lions in Round 12 of the United Rugby Championship.
“To see the fight, work rate, the effort; we spoke about how proud Connacht are in their work rate and effort. To see the guys having a crack in the 80th minute was awesome,” the coach said.
Van Rooyen had to scratch his head about who should make way for the Lions to have a full complement in the scrum after Ntlabakanye's banishment but he was upbeat by what he saw earlier.
“From the beginning I felt we were in it with a bit of momentum and the offloads that stuck.”
What also helped the Lions' cause was the usefully frigid Galway weather did not unleash its full might during the match. “It was dry, which we didn't expect but it was chilly. The wind was strong. To get the win was a blessing.”
Refreshed Bulls back in business, seeking to slay the Dragons
The win advanced the Lions from 11th to eighth on the log, which gives them a fighting chance of securing a spot in the quarterfinals.
“We knew coming into these two URC games we had to get as many points as possible,” Van Rooyen said.
“It is so congested on the log. There is obviously a bit of belief after a win like this. It is important for us to enjoy tonight, reset then travel to Wales. I think we leave at 2.30am.”
The Lions play the Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday.
