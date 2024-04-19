EPL left sweating as extra Champions League place now eyed by Bundesliga

Tottenham Hotspur supporters would have had little sympathy for arch-rivals Arsenal after their Champions League quarterfinal exit at the hands of Bayern Munich but they may not be laughing so hard come the end of the season.

Arsenal's 3-2 aggregate defeat, combined with holders Manchester City's penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid, did more than just rule out the possibility of an English club appearing in the Wembley showpiece on June 1.

Those defeats also gave Germany's Bundesliga the edge over England's Premier League in the race to secure an extra spot in next year's expanded Champions League.

Until Wednesday's wipeout, England were fractionally behind Germany in Uefa's coefficient table — the system used to decide how many places a country is entitled to in Europe's club competitions.

The top two nations in that table will be awarded five places, rather than four, in next season's Champions League and with Italy secure in first place the battle between Germany and England was, until Wednesday, too close to call.