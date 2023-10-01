Annual pay of Woolworths CEO more than triples to R122m
Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini, an outspoken proponent of a “living wage” for store employees, earned R122.4m in the 2023 financial year, more than three times what he earned in the previous year, as his long-term share options vested...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.