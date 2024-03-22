East London Industrial Development Zone to expand to Ntabozuko
When East London Industrial Development Zone extends all the way to Ntabozuko it will certainly mean a boost to the number of investors in the metro, deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana said this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.