MARTIN SHIRLEY

it is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Martin announces his passing after a brief illness.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her mother Molly, children Starkey, Chris and Jeremy her brothers Graham and Brian and sister Rosy.

A Funeral Service in memory of Shirley will be held on Monday, 23rd July, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., at the Church of Christ 20 Keam Road, East London.