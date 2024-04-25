News

WATCH | Horses run wild in London, injuring four people

By REUTERS and Sachin Ravikumar - 25 April 2024
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych.
Image: PA Images

A number of military horses, including one covered in blood, ran amok on the streets of central London and injured at least four people on Wednesday.

The bizarre scenes unfolded in the heart of London, near Buckingham Palace and the seat of the British government, with the runaway animals galloping past bewildered Londoners going about their morning commute.

“A number of military working horses became loose during a routine exercise this morning [Wednesday]. All the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp,” a British army spokesperson said.

Reuters

