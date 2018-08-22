The Life and time of

Booi Ntantani Tshwati

Booi Ntantani Tshwati the son of Nosithile and Bhabha Tshwati of the amaQocwa clan was born on 22 September 1952 at eTshwati in the old Idutywa A/A. he was the second born of the six children.a the father of six and grandfather of 14 children with three daughters in law and one sone in law.

In 1973 he successfully attained a Code 11 Drivers License. The licence opened doors for him at Mayibuye Transport Cooporation in East London and later proceeded to Johannesburg and worked as a bus driver. It is during this time that he managed to buy himself a vehicle he used to start his own business selling vegetables and clothes.The business interest grew and he managed to open his 1st shop in 1981 at eMagiqweni and later openned a number of shops in Mtata, Tsomo, Cofimvaba, and Ngqeleni. He joined NAFCOC in quest to learn more about business.

Besides the shop he showed interest in crop and animal farming , he was instrumental the formation of Jojo Irrigation Scheme and a small Dairy. He later with his 8 tractors atarted Mechanisation working closely with Kynock Fertiliser in Chizele, Mfula, Gwadane ,Qhora and Ngqeleni and later extended to Port St Johns.

Member of Consolidated Transkei Farmers Union, chairperson of Dutywa Farmers Union, Treasurer of Consolidated Transkei Farmers Union iAFASA.

A dedicated member of the African National Congress who supported with transport and otherwise during election campaigns.

He was part of the Jubilee and managed to secure bursaries for the youth in the area. He also supported youth teams with kit and transport he also encouraged education as such he provided financial support for some.

Due to his broader involvement in different sectors he attained various name and we say “ Fare well Madiliz’intaba ngebunzi, uMazama-zamilizwe, Boss,uMsunguli wento ngathi azinakwenzeka azenze zenzeka, igora lomkhosi kaMsiza, kaVeto, KaTshwati , kaZikali, kaBhabha, mzukulwana kaNonothisi, noNomillion