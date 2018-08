EDDIE GOLDSCHAGG

Our deepest sympathy to Mrs Goldschagg and Family at this very sad time.

Our thought and prayers are with you all.

We will always remember Mr Goldschagg as one of our most loving and humorous customers.

Thank you for all the happy time we were able to share with you at Devro Kem Pharmacy.

Fond regards Shane, Grant, Anet, Cheryl, Marie, Glynis, Busi, Simni, Juanita, Linda, Elliot and Zoleka.