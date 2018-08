ELECTRICAL ENGINEER OR CLINICAL ENGINEER

With P1&P2 - 2 or more years’ experience.

Must have a car (Compulsory).

Salary R8000.

Area: PE and East London (Mthatha).

Sikelela Medical Suppliers 012 346 3072

or email thembi@sikelelamedical.com /

drmzizana@sikelelamedical.com