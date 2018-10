THOMAS NOEL

23.12.28 – 10.10.18

Loving husband of 63 years to Geraldine. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Somerset West.

A true gentleman who will be missed by all who knew him.

Rest peacefully Pop. We will miss you.

Brian, Sandra, Carol, John, Matthew, Vinette, Janice, Tim, Myfanwy, Gwethalyn, Marius and 9 great grandchildren.