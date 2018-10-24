Classifieds

CAMBRIDGE Carmel Gardens

24 October 2018

CAMBRIDGE Carmel Gardens.

Immaculate.
3 beds, 2 baths, newly painted.
Imm Occ.
R7100pm.

072 431 7809.

