MICHAEL HENRY GRIFFITH

(6/09/1933 – 9/11/2018) died peacefully in his home, Tranquillity (Hogsback) on 9th November 2018.

Much loved dad to Michelle and Laurel, foster dad to Gary, grandpa to Tamzin and Daniel, and partner to Carole Faire. Dad /Grandpa, we will miss you.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday 17th November 2018 @ 11h00 at the St Pat-ricks Chapel, Hogsback.