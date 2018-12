DEETLEFS Johannes Petrus “Blackie”

Deetlefs passed away peacefully on Monday night 17th December 2018 after a long illness. We are so sad to lose him, a very honorable man loved and respected by all who knew him. We will miss him so much but we know that he is with his Lord and Savior.

Loving husband of Delene, loving dad of Andre and Dion, Sandra and Georgina, grandpa of Joshua Hannah and Matthew and granddad of Blake and Nathan.