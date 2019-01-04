Birthday Greetings: ELSABE KEMP
Birthday Greetings To
ELSABE KEMP née De Wet
On her 90th Birthday
A REMARKABLE WOMAN AND MOTHER
- The 1st woman estate agent in EL
- Gilder pilot & model
- EL Mayor for 3 terms, member of Provincial and President's Councils
- Border no. 1 squash player
- London Marathon top 3 finisher in age group at 70.
- Excellent seamstress, keen gardener and now, a formidable bowler
- Married to our late father, Mossie Kemp, for 53 years.
Our Mom has stood by us, through the good & the tough times.
We are truly blessed.
All our love, Lynette, Madeleine & Keith, Colin, Leon, Ilse, Martin & Sean.