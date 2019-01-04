Classifieds

Birthday Greetings: ELSABE KEMP

04 January 2019
Birthday Greetings To

ELSABE KEMP née De Wet

On her 90th Birthday

A REMARKABLE WOMAN AND MOTHER

  • The 1st woman estate agent in EL
  • Gilder pilot & model
  • EL Mayor for 3 terms, member of Provincial and President's Councils
  • Border no. 1 squash player
  • London Marathon top 3 finisher in age group at 70.
  • Excellent seamstress, keen gardener and now, a formidable bowler
  • Married to our late father, Mossie Kemp, for 53 years.

Our Mom has stood by us, through the good & the tough times.

We are truly blessed.

All our love, Lynette, Madeleine & Keith, Colin, Leon, Ilse, Martin & Sean.

 

