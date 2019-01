TRAVEL AGENCY

locally due to expansion

requires the positions listed

to be filled-in immediately:

- 1x SENIOR TRAVEL

CONSULTANT WITH GALILEO

& 5 YEARS OR MORE

EXPERIENCE

& 3 YEARS EXPERIENCE

TAX CONSULTANT WITH COMPUTER SKILLS & TAX KNOWLEDGE

WITH STRONG BUSINESS RELATIONS

Send your detailed CV

with Three contactable

References to:

traveljobs2019@yahoo.com