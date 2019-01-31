Classifieds

Link FM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

31 January 2019
Classified
LINK FM SALES REPRESENTATIVE 31 January 2019 Classified

Link FM
Christian Radio

invites applications to
apply for the following
position.

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Qualification: 

  • Relevant Sales/Marketing qualification advantageous
  • Experience 3 - 4 years’ experience within sales that is target driven environment

Competencies:

  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Computer literate in MS Word and Excel
  • Assertive, creative, strategic and innovative
  • Excellent organisational and planning skills
  • Must be able to exceed set targets monthly

Job Description:

  • Calling on new and existing clients
  • Plan, implement, co-ordinate station events and activations
  • Reaching monthly targets
  • Grow current client base

CV's with contactable
references can be
forwarded to
info@linkfm.co.za,
Link FM reserves the right not
to fill this post and only
shortlisted candidates
will be contacted.

Should you not hear from
us within in 2 weeks then
your application will be
deemed not successful.

 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gang of armed robbers ambush Engen garage
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X