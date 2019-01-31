Link FM SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Link FM
Christian Radio
invites applications to
apply for the following
position.
SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Qualification:
- Relevant Sales/Marketing qualification advantageous
- Experience 3 - 4 years’ experience within sales that is target driven environment
Competencies:
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Computer literate in MS Word and Excel
- Assertive, creative, strategic and innovative
- Excellent organisational and planning skills
- Must be able to exceed set targets monthly
Job Description:
- Calling on new and existing clients
- Plan, implement, co-ordinate station events and activations
- Reaching monthly targets
- Grow current client base
CV's with contactable
references can be
forwarded to
info@linkfm.co.za,
Link FM reserves the right not
to fill this post and only
shortlisted candidates
will be contacted.
Should you not hear from
us within in 2 weeks then
your application will be
deemed not successful.