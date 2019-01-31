Link FM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Link FM

Christian Radio

invites applications to

apply for the following

position.

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Qualification:

Relevant Sales/Marketing qualification advantageous

Experience 3 - 4 years’ experience within sales that is target driven environment

Competencies:

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Computer literate in MS Word and Excel

Assertive, creative, strategic and innovative

Excellent organisational and planning skills

Must be able to exceed set targets monthly

Job Description:

Calling on new and existing clients

Plan, implement, co-ordinate station events and activations

Reaching monthly targets

Grow current client base

CV's with contactable

references can be

forwarded to

info@linkfm.co.za,

Link FM reserves the right not

to fill this post and only

shortlisted candidates

will be contacted.

Should you not hear from

us within in 2 weeks then

your application will be

deemed not successful.