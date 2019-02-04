Classifieds

GHOSTTOWN. Buffalo Flats. 2 bedroom house

04 February 2019

GHOSTTOWN. Buffalo Flats.

2 bedroom house.
R5,000 + deposit R5,000 including W/L.

Available immed.

078 487 1243.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appears in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
X