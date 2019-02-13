Classifieds

2017/16 (Bakkies) Isuzu + Nissan

13 February 2019

2017/16 (Bakkies) Isuzu + Nissan,

from only R196,995.
Finance no problem.

Phone Jean Davies
043 7411138
or
073 7422 148.

