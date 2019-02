UMTATA COUNTRY CLUB

Proven experience in the hospitality industry. Incumbent is required to manage member relationships, conferences, sport days, daily banking, and stocktake.

Will need to manage staff possess excellent communication skills. Report to the executive committee.

Salary R8000pm plus incentives based on targets being met.

Interested candidates to send their CV to:

The Club President, Chief Glad-stone Gwadiso

Cell 083 200 1435.

Email: vuli-sango@hotmail.com