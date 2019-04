KARSHAGEN:

ERICH EDUARD

- Loving Dad and Grandpa of Lynn + Chris, Neil + Caren, Jonathan, Carryn and Ryan passed away peacefully on the 21-04-2019 in his 95th year.

At peace with our Lord.

A memorial service will be held at St Crucis Lutheran Church, Edge Road Beacon Bay on Monday 29th April commencing at 11:00 am. All family and friends kindly accept this Intimation.