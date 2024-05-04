In the 17th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele reflect on the amazing feat of Mamelodi Sundowns who wrapped up their seventh league title on the spin with six matches to spare.
Also joining the show is former Lions cricketer Nono Pongolo to dissect the 15-man Proteas squad named on Tuesday by coach Rob Walter for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean.
WATCH | Arena Sports Show: How Sundowns won their seventh successive league title
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
