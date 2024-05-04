Sport

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: How Sundowns won their seventh successive league title

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 04 May 2024
Mothobi Mvala and Ronwen Williams lift Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after the match.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

In the 17th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele reflect on the amazing feat of Mamelodi Sundowns who wrapped up their seventh league title on the spin with six matches to spare. 

Also joining the show is former Lions cricketer Nono Pongolo to dissect the 15-man Proteas squad named on Tuesday by coach Rob Walter for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. 

