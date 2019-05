CONCRETE MIXING EXPERT:

A growing industrial concern in Queenstown seeks to employ an experienced and qualified CONCRETE MIXER EXPERT to lead a ready mix business venture.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role is a must.

The position is to be filled ASAP.

Please fax your up to date CV and copies of certificates to 086 512 9128 or email accounts@alasr.co.za no later than Monday 31st of May 2019.