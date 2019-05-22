Classifieds

2015 Ford Ranger 2.2 XLS 4x4 Double Cab

22 May 2019

2015 Ford Ranger 2.2 XLS 4x4 Double Cab

Selling for only

R299,900!

Finance Arranged! Call 0824517420 today!

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X