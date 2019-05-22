Death: AMOS, BROWN

AMOS-BROWN.

Jonathan, late of Craik Cross, Cathcart District, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday the 19th of May 2019 in his 64th year. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his loving wife Fiona, daughter Bianca & Alexey Cherkaev, son’s Byron & Petre and Nathan, brother Simon & Sammy Amos-Brown, extended families and friends.

A Memorial Service in celebration of his life will take place at the Cathcart Community Church on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 10 o’clock.

The Cremation in East London will be private. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Callie Evens Lodge, 34 Fleischer Street, Cathcart, 5310.

Friends kindly accept this intimation, Russell and Son Funeral Directors.

Tel. 045 839 4012