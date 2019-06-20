Classifieds

MAIN bedroom ensuite available

20 June 2019

MAIN bedroom ensuite available

To suit church lady between 50-65 yrs.
must love garden & birds.

R800 pm.

Sms to 079 643 2950.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
An auction was organised to familiarise new farmers with inner workings of ...
X