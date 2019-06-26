Classifieds

SOUTHERNWOOD Amatola Crt

26 June 2019

SOUTHERNWOOD  Amatola Crt

Batchelor flat with ppm, excl water,

R4000.00 p/m, –

Avail. 01/07/2019.

Deposit required. Suit single person or couple

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tensions at boiling point
Silent protest at Buffalo City Metro
X