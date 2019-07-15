Classifieds

'12 Chev Cruz 1.6l.

15 July 2019

'12 Chev Cruz 1.6l.

Mint condition,

1 owner only

R89000.

082 406 9299.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X