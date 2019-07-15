Classifieds

SHELTON:- SANDRA DAWN (SANDY)

15 July 2019

SHELTON:- SANDRA DAWN (SANDY)

of Woodholm, Quigney, passed away peacefully on 11.07.2019 in her 72nd year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving children Debbie, Gavin
& Families.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X